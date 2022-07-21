Dismay as Horsham town centre fountains turned off during hottest week of year

Parents say children have been left disappointed after discovering the fountains – in The Forum – were not working.

Some took to social media to voice their concerns with one person labelling Horsham District Council as a ‘spoilsport.’

Another said she had promised her son he could play in the fountains after she had finished shopping but ‘within 20 minutes it was all turned off.”

The Forum fountains in operation

A council spokesperson said: "The council apologises for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of the fountains in The Forum area.

"This is due to loose paving slabs around the water jets which could become a health and safety issue."