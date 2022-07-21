Dismay as Horsham town centre fountains turned off during hottest week of year

Dismay is being voiced by people in Horsham after town centre fountains were turned off during the hottest week of the year.

By Sarah Page
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 11:28 am

Parents say children have been left disappointed after discovering the fountains – in The Forum – were not working.

Some took to social media to voice their concerns with one person labelling Horsham District Council as a ‘spoilsport.’

Another said she had promised her son he could play in the fountains after she had finished shopping but ‘within 20 minutes it was all turned off.”

The Forum fountains in operation

A council spokesperson said: "The council apologises for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of the fountains in The Forum area.

"This is due to loose paving slabs around the water jets which could become a health and safety issue."

At a meeting last month councillors agreed a £120,000 plan to refurbish the fountain area to create a new children’s splash pad and interactive play area.

