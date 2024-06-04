Anguished relatives say that the grounds at Hills Cemetery off Guildford Road are badly overgrown leaving some people unable to attend their family graves. Some are resorting to cutting grass around memorials with scissors.

Many are sharing their views on social media. “It’s absolutely disgusting,” said one. And another relative said: “It was like it last year too and the past couple of years before that they used to look after it really well all year, but not now.

"It’s so sad and very upsetting I can’t bear going up there to see my mum and dad. It’s a proper insult to our loved ones.”

Another added: “A cemetery should be looked after, out of respect for those laid to rest there.”

And another said: “This is a cemetery where visiting a loved one’s grave should be a calm peaceful experience … it’s a mess.”

Another woman added: “I'm hugely in favour of rewilding and letting nature beautify our green and open spaces. It's really important for the planet. But of all the places that need regular maintenance, surely cemeteries and graveyards come only second to road safety/verges?”

Horsham District Council, which is responsible for the cemetery, has been approached for comment.

Meanwhile, Councillor Colin Minto has contacted council colleagues and says that maintenance is starting today (Tuesday) with grass there scheduled to be cut this week.

Hills Cemetery opened in July 1900 when the former town cemetery in Denne Road was reaching capacity. The cemetery was built on land that was originally part of Hills Farm.

There are said to be more than 16,000 burial plots which include 70 service personnel spanning both world wars.

1 . Cemetery anguish Grieving relatives say that Hills Cemetery in Horsham is in a 'disgusting' state Photo: Sarah Page

2 . Cemetery anguish Burial plots are overgrown Photo: Sarah Page

3 . Cemetery anguish Memorials are overgrown with grass, weeds and wild flowers Photo: Sarah Page