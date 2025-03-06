Dispersal order authorised in Chichester City Centre as police crack down on anti-social behaviour
A police spokesperson said the order – which stretches from The Litten Gardens, along Eastgate Square, down West Street, past the Market Cross and up to the area around the Novium Museum – allowes fficers to direct people who had committed, or were likely to commit anti-social behaviour to leave the area and not return for a specified amount of time.
Authorised at 10am on March 6, it remained in place until 09.59am on Sunday, March 9.
Alongside the order, an individual has been served with a community protection notice, banning them from the city centre due to anti-social behaviour.
"We would like to thank the public for their ongoing understanding and encourage residents to ensure that any anti-social behaviour is reported to us online or by phoning 101. In an emergency phone 999,” a spokesperson said.