Dispersal order issued following ‘significant’ anti-social behaviour in Worthing town centre

Police said a section 34 dispersal order has been put in place as a result of ‘significant’ anti-social behaviour in Worthing town centre.

The order was issued yesterday (Wednesday, April 13) and will run until 3.49pm on Friday, April 15, according to officers.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “This power allows us to order people to leave a designated area for a set period of time due to their behaviour.

Officers said this is the area where the dispersal order is in place. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-220414-080259001

“The dispersal order will be operating in the area outlined in the image.”

The order is in place on the seafront between Heene Road and Ham Road.