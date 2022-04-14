Dispersal order issued following ‘significant’ anti-social behaviour in Worthing town centre

Police said a section 34 dispersal order has been put in place as a result of ‘significant’ anti-social behaviour in Worthing town centre.
The order was issued yesterday (Wednesday, April 13) and will run until 3.49pm on Friday, April 15, according to officers.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “This power allows us to order people to leave a designated area for a set period of time due to their behaviour.
“The dispersal order will be operating in the area outlined in the image.”
The order is in place on the seafront between Heene Road and Ham Road.
READ THIS:
Driver ‘runs off’ following Worthing collision EastEnders super-fan ‘over the moon’ as two famous faces eat in Worthing restaurant