A dispute has erupted over plans to build a 70-bed care home in a village near Horsham.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horsham District Council granted planning approval this week for the care home to be built on land known as The Copse in Worthing Road, Southwater – despite objections from Southwater Parish Council and a large number of local residents.

Now the parish council is considering initiating a judicial review to challenge the decision. In a statement, the council said it was aware that “many residents are upset and expressing disappointment” that planners had given the care home the go-ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, it said, it wanted to reassure residents that the parish council strongly objected to the application. The parish council says the development amounted to ‘an unnatural extension of the village.’

The Copse in Worthing Road, Southwater, has lain derelict for years. Now Horsham District Council has granted planning permission for its demolition and the building of a 70-bed care home on the site - despite opposition from locals

“We strongly urged the Horsham District Council Committee to refuse the application but unfortunately 10 voted in favour of approval with five voting against.

“Southwater Parish Council is currently considering initiating a judicial review as we stand ready to ensure that development in Southwater aligns with the

principles of sustainable growth, community interest, and Neighbourhood Plan compliance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concerns were raised that the land at The Copse is not allocated for development and that access to it would cause increased traffic problems. Some also expressed fears that the care home would end up being converted into flats.

A previous application to build the care home, along with 33 houses, was withdrawn by developers.

The Copse itself – a detached house surrounded by large grounds – has lain derelict for years. Developers Starbuild plan to demolish it to make way for the new care home.

A number of villagers have taken to social media to express their concerns. One objector said: “Stop the smoke and mirrors, the end game for the site is houses to sell. The developer will strip back all that's there on the plot, put a road in and then reapply for houses.”