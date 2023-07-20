NationalWorldTV
Disused disabled toilet in Midhurst could be turned into changing places facility

A disused disabled toilet in North Street, Midhurst, could be turned into a Changing Places facility, if plans are approved.
By Connor Gormley
Published 20th Jul 2023, 17:37 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 17:38 BST

Submitted to the South Downs National Park Authority (SDNPA) earlier this week, the plans would see the town centre toilets comprehensively upgraded and working again.

Changing Places facilities are designed to offer a hybrid experience better suited to everyone’s needs. They are larger than traditional facilities – at 12 square metres – and should give wheelchair-bound users greater space to move and additional comfort.

In addition, the toilet and washbasin will both be designed with wheelchair users in mind, with support rails on the toilet, and adjustable heights on the basin.

Plans for the changing places facility. Photo SDNPA.Plans for the changing places facility. Photo SDNPA.
Plans for the changing places facility. Photo SDNPA.

The facilities also come with a changing bench and hoist, in order to provide a stable, adult-sized platform for people who use incontinence pad or need help being changed or undressed to use the toilet.

To find out more, search for reference SDNP/23/02112/FUL on the SDNPA planning portal.

