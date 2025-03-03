A former car sales yard in Hastings is up for auction.

The plot of land, at 381-389 Old London Road, Ore, has planning permission for nine flats to be built there.

The site is on offer for a guide price of £350,000 or more via Clive Emson Land and property Auctioneers until March 20.

On its website, the company said: “A freehold parcel of land known as a former car sales lot located on Old London Road. The land offers easy access to Hastings town centre with its various local and national retailers, schools, supermarkets and further amenities as well as the railway station and seafront.

"Planning permission has been granted by Hastings Borough Council under reference HS/FA/23/00639 dated November 10, 2023 for the erection of a three-storey block of nine flats and associated landscaping.”

The scheme to build the block of flats was submitted by Pump House Designs, based in Battle, more than two years ago.

In its design and access statement at the time, it said: “The redevelopment is deemed necessary to provide new residential accommodations. This plan will promote sustainable development while maintaining the character of the Ore village area.”