Organiser Nikki Chapman said there were 130 fewer guests than in previous years but that this huge sum was generated with the help of 384 attendees.

As a result, she said this year was their most successful yet.

She said: “We had some wonderful prizes donated, including a stunning original oil painting of Venice by local artist Paul Brown, a beautiful diamond pendant from Roger Hinchliffe, a Watches of Switzerland diamond bracelet and a long weekend in a beautiful house near Rye.

Lara from Team Domenica at the Ditchling Charity Ball in June 2022

“We also had nearly 50 silent auction prizes, including numerous donations from our incredibly talented art community, local businesses and vineyards.”

Nikki, who is a vegan, said she decided to make this year’s event completely plant-based and said the menu was a hit thanks to award-winning caterer, Food Glorious Food South.

The funds raised on the night supported Sussex charities including St. Margaret's School FPTA, The Monday Group, Westmeston Jubilee Pathway Trust, Ditchling Village Hall, Ditchling Pavilion, The Friends of Ditchling Village, The Old Meeting House (Ditchling) Trust and 2nd Ditchling Brownies and Guides.

The Ditchling Charity Ball in June 2022

Both Jenny Adams and Nikki have been running the Ditchling Charity Ball for over a decade.

Nikki said their events have raised money for small village charities, as well as charities like Brighton Yoga Foundation, South Downs Appeal for Medical Aid for Ukraine and Team Domenica, which helps young people with learning disabilities find paid work.

Four of Team Domenica’s candidates served canapés at the reception this year.

Nikki said: “Young people with learning disabilities rarely have the opportunities that they deserve to find paid employment and we wanted to show that they are absolutely capable of doing so.”

Lara, one of the young people working on the night, said: “It was fantastic working with my friends and giving great service.”

Greg van Heeswijk, head of fundraising and communications at Team Domenica, added: “Our young people really need more opportunities like this to gain the experience they need to find permanent paid work of their own. If you’re a business out there able to help, then please get in touch.”