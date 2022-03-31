Ditchling hosts biggest spring show in 20 years

On Saturday, March 12, visitors attended the show, held at Ditchling Village Hall, for a day of prize giving and impressive flower displays.

The judges, Ken Beard, David Muller, Cathy Meyer, Sam Barker and Bernardina Lloyd, were impressed by the number of entries, more than have been submitted at the show for nearly 20 years, demonstrating how glad Ditchlingers were to get their show back after the pandemic.

The Beavers and Mrs Lock’s Art Club at St Margaret’s Primary School produced amazing displays of pictures of their favourite vegetables in the children’s section.

The Ditchling Horticultural Society Spring Show returned after two years of cancellations, with more entries than have been submitted for nearly 20 years.

The pop-up cafe was as popular as ever, with home made cakes and tea keeping everyone refreshed, while the society’s chair, Pam Roy-Jones, thanked everyone for coming and awarded the trophies.

Several new trophy winners joined the regular exhibitors winning prizes this year.

Liz Pope won the Herbert Bannister Cup for the best vase of daffodils in classes 1-3, with her first daffodil entry.

Brenda Hall won the Crosby Cook Trophy for the best exhibit of cut spring flowers, with a beautiful arrangement.

The Godley Family, new to Ditchling and taking part in their first Show, took home the Taylor Trophy for the highest number of points in the handicrafts section.

Susanna Parker, whose entries across several categories are regularly admired and rewarded by the judges, won the Winter Trophy for the best petite arrangement of flowers grown in the exhibitor’s garden.

Laura van Stiphout won the Bob Webb Cup for the best vase of daffodils in the show. The popular Muriel’s Raffle ended the show, with some wonderful Horticultural prizes being won.

In place of a summer show this year, the society will be holding an Open Gardens day on Saturday, July 16, to raise funds for the St Peter and St James Hospice.

The autumn show, on Saturday, September 3, will celebrate Ditchling Horticultural Society’s Bicentenary.

Visit www.ditchling.com/DitchlingHorticultural?cat=cou for more details.

