Do you want to keep your kids reading during the summer holidays? This could be just the job

Young readers are being encouraged to join the Space Chase for the return of the Summer Reading Challenge.

East Sussex libraries are calling on children aged four to 11 to join the Space Chase and sign up to read six books over the summer holidays.

With a space theme, inspired by the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, those taking part in the event will earn stickers which will lead them to the aliens responsible for stealing books from Moon Library.

Cllr Bill Bentley, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for communities and safety, said, “The six week summer holiday can have a real impact on children’s literacy skills.

“The Reading Agency’s Summer Reading Challenge captures the imagination of young readers, fuelling their love of reading and keeping their literacy skills sharp over the summer months.”

Children have until Saturday, September 14, to read six books borrowed from the library.

They can be anything they like, from joke books to fact books, printed books to audio books.

To take part in the Summer Reading Challenge, children need to sign up at www.eastsussex.gov.uk/src then visit their local county council library with the secret code word they receive when they join.

Everyone who completes the Space Chase will be rewarded with a medal and certificate.

As part of his Summer Reading Challenge Tour, children’s poet, performer and illustrator Ed Boxall will be performing songs, poems and stories at free events across the county. Sessions will be held at:

• Hailsham Library – Thursday, July 25 at 11am

• Heathfield –Thursday, July 25 at 2pm

• Battle - Thursday, August 8, 11am

• Bexhill - Thursday, August 8, 2pm

• Hampden Park - Thursday, August 15, 11am

• Hollington – Thursday, August 15, 2pm

• Rye – Thursday, August 22, 11am

Therer are a number of events going on at libraries across the East Sussex throughout the summer holidays.

For more information about the Summer Reading Challenge and how to get involved www.eastsussex.gov.uk/libraries.