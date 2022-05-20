'Doctors' actor dies at cliffs near Eastbourne

The inquest at Eastbourne Town Hall on Thursday (May 19) heard Helen Terry was found at Beachy Head cliffs on August 15.

Ms Terry, an actress living in Culmington Road, London, with her partner Malcolm Barclay, appeared in Doctors as Sandra Kahn as well as adverts for Cadbury's Creme Egg and Haribo.

Mr Barclay said, “She was ambitious and talented. She pursued life with drive and energy.”

Inquests at Eastbourne Town Hall (photo by Jon Rigby)

However, he said she 'lost that side of herself'.

A GP report from Florence Road Surgery heard she was diagnosed with depression and under the care of the mental health team.

Consultant psychiatrist Dr Christopher Bench said Ms Terry was on prescribed medication for her depression, but 'could be guarded and wouldn't always disclose her actions',

Mr Barclay said he saw her last on the morning of August 15 as she said she was off to see a friend in Rye.

He said this wasn't unusual for her but by 8.30pm when she hadn't returned he 'began to worry' and by midnight he was 'extremely concerned'.

Sussex Police were called that evening by people at Beachy Head cliffs and at 6.46pm her body was found by the coastguard, the inquest heard.

East Sussex coroner Alan Craze ruled that Ms Terry had taken her own life.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, the Samaritans may be able to help – the charity's helpline number is 116 123.