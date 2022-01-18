Dog assistants suggested to do improve business for Lewes shops, according to Metro Bank study

According to new consumer research by Metro Bank, nearly half of UK adults (47%) admit they have specifically gone into a shop because of the friendly face welcome of a shop dog.

The research also showed 50% of people had gone out of their way and completely changed their route just so they can visit their local shop dog.

Just over four in five (81%) respondents had returned to a shop to see a dog again, while over half (53%) of those surveyed also said being able to bring their own dog into a shop on the high street impacts their decision to go in.

Hand Spun Botanics, a unique plant shop specialising in Japanese influenced plantings, welcomed dogs Claude and Potato into the shop three months ago.

According to Niki, the owner of Hand Spun Botanics in Lewes, many shoppers know the dogs by name now and have their own relationships with them which have led to an increase in repeat customers.

Niki said: "Having a resident dog, especially a puppy in the shop has made the business change so much. A dog breaks down any barrier between customers and staff and the relationship quickly turns to friendship as people bond chatting about their own dogs. It means customers spend more time in the store, feel welcome for longer, which results in feel-good purchases.

“I have seen customers who wouldn’t otherwise come into the shop, as they may not have been interested in what we sell, see the dogs from the door and interact with us about them. From there, we have a new customer for life.

“As a small business owner, I have felt considerably less stress since Claude the dog arrived and joined me at work. Taking a minute to spend with the dog just relaxes you and gives you a good excuse to break from the never-ending admin. We allow that time before and after the shop is open to walk the day away back to the car park, knowing we don’t need to rush."

The research also reveals 80% of the public spend longer inside shops with a dog, with just under four in five (79%) admitting to spending more money in a shop that has a shop dog than they would have done if there wasn’t one.

The Metro bank research also found 56% of participants think shop dogs create a stronger sense of community and friendliness in shops, with 42% believing these canine employees were important to the local economy.

Jessica Myers, Brand and Marketing Director from Metro Bank adds: “After a difficult period for many retailers and small businesses, attracting customers back in-store is a huge challenge, but a shop dog could be the secret weapon to recovery. Dogs are proven to relieve stress, relax people and make a great talking point to break the ice with customers. For people who live alone or who are unable to keep a pet, or simply for the tens of millions of consumers who can’t resist an interaction with a friendly fluffy face, they bring a bit of joy to the daily routine.

“Moreover, millions of dog owners are more likely to visit a business that allows their four-legged friend inside, which is why we’ve always welcomed dogs into all of our Metro Bank stores across the UK, and why we offer free dog biscuits, branded bandannas and water bowls for our four-legged friends as well. It’s been lovely to hear stories from real-life shop owners about how their dogs have made a real difference not just to their lives but to their businesses too.”

Metro Bank is now showcasing some of the nation’s favourite shop dogs and their stories, click here to find out more