Dog chaperone sees rise in demand as Sussex and Surrey couples say ‘I do’ with their pooches

There is a growing trend to include four-footed family members at weddings, according to a Worthing-based dog chaperone.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ali Foster, who set up the Top Hat and Tails business in 2020, said modern couples are no longer ‘content to just invite family and friends to the wedding anymore’.

She is seeing a steady increase in bookings asking her to ‘chaperone couples’ best friend to their wedding’.

Among them was Sam and Leona Morgan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leona and Sam Morgan did not want their cavapoo Bonnie to miss out on their big day. Photo: Top Hat and Tails

The couple from Goring, both aged 28 – who have been together since they were teenagers – did not want their cavapoo Bonnie to miss out on their big day.

"At a wedding, you've got all of your family and close friends there so we kind of thought we want Bonnie to be there at the day,” Leona said.

"We've had her since January 2024 – she was born in the November, so she’s nearly two.

“We didn’t want anybody to be stressing or having to look after her. I had joined a couple of wedding groups and it was posted on there. I thought that's such a good idea – having a dog chauffeur and so it just meant the whole day we just didn't need worry at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ali is seeing a steady increase in bookings asking her to ‘chaperone couples’ best friend to their wedding’. Photo: Top Hat and Tails

“It was left in Ali’s capable hands which was really good. Nobody had to stress at all and we still got to spend the day with Bonnie which is exactly what we wanted.

"It's the last thing you want to worry about on your wedding day so it was nice to have a dedicated person. She was looking after her the whole day so nobody had to worry about her at all.”

Leona said Ali did an ‘absolutely amazing job’ chaperoning Bonnie at our wedding day.

She added: “Bonnie had the best time ever and was so well behaved and comfortable - which is all we could’ve wished for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ali – a full-time dog walker – said if any of her three packages don't suit people, then ‘I can tailor make a package to meet their requirements’. Photo: Top Hat and Tails

"We managed to get some amazing pictures as Ali worked so well with the photographer, and she also took her round to greet all our guests which everyone absolutely loved.

“Bonnie absolutely adores Ali – it is honestly like they’ve known each other for years.”

Ali, from Durrington, said this is a trend that is set to continue as couples realise full responsibility can be given to the dog chaperone whilst they relax and enjoy their day.

Her professional wedding day dog chaperone service covers Sussex and Surrey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ali Foster, who set up the Top Hat and Tails business in 2020, said modern couples are no longer ‘content to just invite family and friends to the wedding anymore’. Photo: Top Hat and Tails

As explained on Ali's website: “Your wedding day is all about creating unforgettable memories with the ones you love, and that includes your four-legged best friend. At Top Hat and Tails, I provide a bespoke dog chaperone service to ensure that your entire family – paws included – can be part of your special day.

“Whether you want your dog to play a starring role or simply be there to share the moment, my service is tailored to your needs. From attending photo sessions – where I work closely with your photographer to capture the best shots of your dog – to mingling with guests or serving as a charming four-legged ring bearer, I offer personalised packages designed to make your day truly complete.

“Let me handle the details, so you can focus on enjoying your big day with all your loved ones.”

Ali said the idea came just before the pandemic started.

"Sadly, my first wedding got postponed,” she said. “Boris put us into lockdown in March and literally the wedding was the next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For some couples, they can't conceive children for various reasons or they don't want children, so they would rather have their little precious dog walking the ring up the aisle as a ring bearer rather than a page boy.

"When it really launched off in about 2022, I did a bit of research and there was only about 15 different companies in the UK that offered that service and I don't think it's grown that much. It's a very niche thing.

“A lovely lady called Nettie, who's now my friend, reached out to me when she was starting a similar service near Gatwick.

"We don't tread on each other's toes because we cover different areas and like we bounce off each other,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm not available, I pass the enquiry on to her and vice versa, so we've built up a good friendship.”

Ali – a full-time dog walker – said if any of her three packages don't suit people, then ‘I can tailor make a package to meet their requirements’.

“One of my packages is I stay the night at the dog's house,” she said.

"Or I can take the dog to like a local licensed board or whatever accommodation they choose.

“I'm willing to meet people halfway, even at the wedding venue.”

For more information, visit: https://www.tophatandtails.uk/