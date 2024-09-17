Dog-friendly holidays: Here's how you and your pet can enjoy a 'luxury escape' at a West Sussex hotel

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 17th Sep 2024, 15:14 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Here’s how you and your dog can enjoy a ‘luxury escape’ at a hotel in West Sussex – and how much it costs

Bailiffscourt Hotel & Spa in Climping is a dog-friendly hotel where your canine companion ‘is welcomed just as much as you are’.

The hotel is located on 30 acres of land and is just a stone’s throw from Climping Beach – making it the ultimate getaway for your four-legged friend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dogs stay in the bedroom with their owners and can curl up in front of the fireplace after a long day of exploring.

Here's how you and your pet can enjoy a 'luxury escape' at a West Sussex hotel. Image by Fale Llorente Almansa from PixabayHere's how you and your pet can enjoy a 'luxury escape' at a West Sussex hotel. Image by Fale Llorente Almansa from Pixabay
Here's how you and your pet can enjoy a 'luxury escape' at a West Sussex hotel. Image by Fale Llorente Almansa from Pixabay

‘Well-behaved’ canines are free to roam everywhere apart from the spa and restaurant. However, there are also designated areas where you can dine with your dog.

Inside the beautiful Sussex spa that's a 'secret haven of tranquillity' for its guests

There are several packages and special offers for dog-owners to take advantage of when booking:

The ‘Sandy Paws’ package (from £514) includes:

Bailiffscourt Hotel and Spa in Climping. Photo: staffBailiffscourt Hotel and Spa in Climping. Photo: staff
Bailiffscourt Hotel and Spa in Climping. Photo: staff
  • ‘Doggie welcome kit’ including a bowl and mat, biscuits, tennis ball and ball thrower
  • Overnight accommodation in a Climping Room with full English breakfast
  • A delicious three course dinner (for the humans) made using the finest, locally sourced ingredients
  • 'Ruff and Tumble' drying coat to take home
  • A pigs ear dog treat

The hotel has also launched a limited-time offer which allows guests to book a ‘charming’ overnight stay for £329.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This includes a stay for two in a Climping Original bedroom or Climping bedroom, as well as a three-course dinner in the candlelit Tapestry restaurant and a breakfast the next morning.

Dogs can stay for an extra £30 per pup. The price includes a dog bed and bowl.

The offer is available to book until Wednesday, September 25.

For more information, visit: www.hshotels.co.uk/bailiffscourt

Related topics:West SussexDogs

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice