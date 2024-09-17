Dog-friendly holidays: Here's how you and your pet can enjoy a 'luxury escape' at a West Sussex hotel
Bailiffscourt Hotel & Spa in Climping is a dog-friendly hotel where your canine companion ‘is welcomed just as much as you are’.
The hotel is located on 30 acres of land and is just a stone’s throw from Climping Beach – making it the ultimate getaway for your four-legged friend.
Dogs stay in the bedroom with their owners and can curl up in front of the fireplace after a long day of exploring.
‘Well-behaved’ canines are free to roam everywhere apart from the spa and restaurant. However, there are also designated areas where you can dine with your dog.
There are several packages and special offers for dog-owners to take advantage of when booking:
The ‘Sandy Paws’ package (from £514) includes:
- ‘Doggie welcome kit’ including a bowl and mat, biscuits, tennis ball and ball thrower
- Overnight accommodation in a Climping Room with full English breakfast
- A delicious three course dinner (for the humans) made using the finest, locally sourced ingredients
- 'Ruff and Tumble' drying coat to take home
- A pigs ear dog treat
The hotel has also launched a limited-time offer which allows guests to book a ‘charming’ overnight stay for £329.
This includes a stay for two in a Climping Original bedroom or Climping bedroom, as well as a three-course dinner in the candlelit Tapestry restaurant and a breakfast the next morning.
Dogs can stay for an extra £30 per pup. The price includes a dog bed and bowl.
The offer is available to book until Wednesday, September 25.
For more information, visit: www.hshotels.co.uk/bailiffscourt
