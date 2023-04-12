Edit Account-Sign Out
Dog friendly Sussex: 5 reasons to consider adopting an older dog

Dogs Trust Shoreham is reminding adopters of the importance of considering older dogs when choosing a four-legged friend to take home.

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 12th Apr 2023, 10:37 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 10:40 BST

The charity said giving an older dog a home is just as rewarding as having a younger pup, and that older and wiser dogs have a lot to offer.

In an effort to get people rehoming more senior canines, Dogs Trust has provided five reasons why older dogs make such great companions:

Older dogs don’t need as much exercise as puppies do, but still enjoy frequent shorter walks – perfect for those who like to get some fresh air but going on an hour- long hike isn’t for them.

Golden oldie Jasper at Dogs Trust is looking for a retirement home.Golden oldie Jasper at Dogs Trust is looking for a retirement home.
Old Age Pooches (OAPs) tend to be fully house trained and experts at basic commands, saving time and energy needed when training a puppy.

Golden oldies tend to enjoy snoozing, making them the perfect afternoon napping partner or to have them snuggle by your feet while you’re working from home.

Dogs are great companions at all ages but with an older dog, what you see is what you get – there shouldn’t be any surprises.

It’s a win-win for the dog and their owner, according to Dogs Trust Shoreham Manager, Adel Burnett, who said: “Not only can adopters of older dogs enjoy all the wonderful

moments their canine companion brings, knowing that they have given a senior dog a peaceful and loving home for their later years is a heart-warming feeling which can’t be

matched.”

Dogs Trust Shoreham currently has several great golden oldies who are looking for retirement homes where they can put their paws up, including 13-year-old Jasper.

The ‘sweet’ crossbreed has a sensitive side and can be a little unsure when making friends with new people, but will relish a laid-back lifestyle with his new owner.

While he is happy to mooch in the company of some canines of a similarly calm character to his own, Jasper can be unsure of others, and especially if they are overly lively in

nature.

He is looking for a home as the only pet and it is essential that he has a garden of his own.

For more information about Jasper, or to find out more about any of the other old dogs available for rehoming at the Shoreham centre, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

