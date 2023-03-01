The cost of dog ownership in the South East has had the most drastic increase in the UK – more than doubling since before the pandemic.

From food and treats to routine vet visits and pet insurance, the cost of caring for our four-legged friends has increased significantly.

In a survey of 26,000 dog owners, it was found that monthly puppy costs could have risen by 94.66 per cent compared to the same period just before the Covid-19 pandemic, reaching a height of £108.89 per month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, prices are even higher in the South East which has reported the most drastic changes in ownership costs.

The cost of pet ownership in the South East has had the most drastic increase in the UK – more than doubling since before the pandemic. Image by Robert Jones from Pixabay.

In 2021, nine towns in the South East were named as some of the most unaffordable areas to buy a home in the UK. And, while the South East has long been seen as an ideal place to live, could inflation eventually end up pricing dog owners out of the area?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to local dog owners, monthly expenses have increased by 138 per cent since October 2019, with it costing an average of £191.87 for people to take care of their pets.

Paws and Whiskers Sussex, which runs a pet pantry, has felt the pinch itself and said it has noticed an increase in Sussex pet owners, especially, reaching out for help with costs of essentials such as food and bedding.

Founder and director Hannah Carter said: “We help people all over England but the issues definitely seem more focussed in Sussex compared to the rest of the UK. As one of the most expensive areas to live in already, it’s clear people are struggling following the energy crisis and increase in mortgage rates.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born out of an aim to keep ‘as many pets in their homes as possible’, PAWS’ pet pantry has provided essentials such as food, bedding and vet treatments to struggling owners across the county – in many cases preventing them from ending up in rescue centres or being euthanised.

The research, provided by puppies.co.uk, also found that unfortunately, as the cost of living crisis deepens, there has been a 25 per cent increase in the number of pets being abandoned.

These obligatory outgoings are making it harder to own a pet and many dog owners have no choice but to cut down on other expenses to keep their pups happy and healthy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even owners living in the more-affordable regions to care for a dog are feeling the pinch.

Corrine Singleton, who lives in Northwest England which was named the fifth cheapest place to own a dog, has two canines of her own. She is determined that their lives will not suffer as a result of the cost of living crisis.

She said: “They are my responsibility and I take their health and happiness very seriously. I now only heat one room of my house and we all live in my bedroom most of the time.”

“It's more important that my dogs are well-fed and well-cared for than heating the entire house.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I do worry about them sleeping in their crates in the utility room as the cold is causing mould on the walls.”

To find out more about Paws and Whiskers Sussex’s Pet Pantry, visit the rescue’s JustGiving page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad