A canine behaviourist has shared her top ways both you and your dog can show each other some love on Valentine’s Day.

People often think our dogs can't communicate with us, but they actually speak to us through their body language and behaviours.

If we can learn to recognise these behaviours, we can improve our relationship and build a stronger bond that lets them live the healthy, happy lives they deserve.

Bella & Duke’s Natural Canine Behaviourist, Caroline Spencer, has shared her top tips for understanding your dog’s behaviour and how you can show them some love this Valentine’s Day, which you can read below.

She said: “Living together and forming a relationship with your dog takes time.

Highs and lows through puppyhood, adolescence to adulthood are natural as they learn how to fit in, and we learn what they mean by what they do.

There is no rush to make the grade, any grade. Just do right by them the best you can, and enjoy one another's company naturally.”

Bella & Duke is the UK's leading raw pet food and pet wellness subscription company serving over three million meals per month.

For more information, visit: www.bellaandduke.com.

1 . Eye contact and facial expression The signs your dog loves you come from their whole body. Dogs watch us, they look deep into our eyes and study our facial expressions. Our own dogs will look into our eyes with a soft gaze of pure adoration. If you're looking at displays of affection from your dog, you are looking for a super-soft, gentle blinking gaze and relaxed body.

2 . Snuggling up and sleeping next to you Dogs snuggle up to each other like any other family animal for warmth, comfort, and security. A cuddle shows they would rather be snuggled with you than anywhere else. A true trusting love cuddle is one where your dog sleeps soundly and remains super relaxed, whatever goes on around them. They trust you as much as love you, meaning They can deal with the comings, goings and noises of daily life.

3 . Waggy tail with relaxed body Body language should always be taken as a whole, as opposed to isolated elements. If your dog displays a relaxed body with a lovely swish of their tail when in your company, it's a sign that they are happy and relaxed.

4 . A happy greeting at the door Coming home from a day of work to be greeted by a happy dog can easily cure a stressful day. When you are greeted by a playful pooch it's for a reason, they're genuinely happy to see you and this can be a great opportunity to initiate play time, make use of their excitable energy and build a stronger bond with one another. Be sure to make the most of these times, play some games or step out for some fresh air, stretch the legs and play a game of fetch.