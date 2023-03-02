Haskins Garden Centre in Roundstone has raised more than £2,500 for Canine Partners in West Sussex – its 2022 Charity of the Year.

Staff at Haskins held various fundraising events in aid of Canine Partners over the past year, including collections and various challenges. The team also collected donations from customers via the Charity Wishing Well, which is placed at the centre’s exit.

Laura McCreadie, community engagement officer at Canine Partners, said: “We are really grateful for Haskins Roundstone Garden Centre’s generosity in supporting Canine Partners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The contributions have made a significant impact to the lives of people with physical disabilities, who will now have access to specially trained assistance dogs to help them lead more independent and fulfilling lives.

Haskins Garden Centre in Roundstone has raised more than £2,500 for Canine Partners in West Sussex – its 2022 Charity of the Year.

"The donations from Haskins’ customers will help change lives for the better and for that, we are incredibly grateful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Lephard, trading manager at Haskins, said: “At Haskins Roundstone we select a chosen charity each year. For 2022, members of our team decided to support Canine Partners and the amazing work they carry out through our fundraising activity.

“The brilliant team at Canine Partners has been positive throughout the year, carrying out their invaluable work and helping so many people. Our team is proud to have raised a significant amount to help the charity continue the fantastic services they offer in our local community.”

Haskins Roundstone has selected Turning Tides, a provider of homeless services in West Sussex, as its 2023 Charity Partner of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information on the garden centre’s charitage giving, visit: www.haskins.co.uk.

To find out more about charity Canine Partners, visit: www.caninepartners.org.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad