Dog-loving readers have the chance to win a year’s supply of dog food, £1,000 in cash and a personalised food bowl for their pooch.

Research from dog food brand Butcher’s shows a third of Brits will have watched a rom com on Valentine’s Day, with three-million of those watching alongside their four-legged friend.

And it’s not just this romantic season that sees dog-lovers watch a film with their four-legged companions; the average UK dog owner views five movies a week while snuggled up with their pet.

In honour of the nation’s passion for ‘love conquers all’ movies, the dog food brand has teamed up with TV star Pete Wicks and his French bulldog, Eric, to create a hilarious set of rom com recreations.

The reality star and his pooch donned costumes and showcased the unique bond between pets and owners have by recreating iconic movie moments such as the spaghetti-sharing scene from The Lady and the Tramp, a Bridgerton croquet game and the final scene from An Officer and a Gentleman.

The hilarious shoot coincides with the launch of Butcher’s new Healthy Heart range and its new competition which gives dog owners a chance to win £1,000, a year’s supply of Butcher’s Nourishing Food For Dogs Healthy Heart recipes and a personalised dog food bowl.

To enter, share a photo or video of yourself enjoying a meal with your pooch on social media, tagging @butchersdogfood and using the hashtag #foodislove.

Ten runners up will also bag themselves a six-month supply of Healthy Heart product and a personalised dog food bowl each.

The recipes for the new product line are vet recommended and carefully created by the brand’s nutritionist.

Each Healthy Heart recipe has the right amount of naturally active ingredients to support a healthy heart and help dogs thrive.

Commenting on the campaign, Pete Wicks said: “This shoot has to be one of the most random but fun ones I’ve ever done. I never thought I’d be cuddling up with Eric recreating a scene from Lady and the Tramp but here we are.

"In all seriousness though, it’s been great working with Butcher’s Nourishing Food for Dogs.”