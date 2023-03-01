Residents are being given the chance to meet a kennel dog on Saturday as a Border Collie at RSPCA Sussex West Branch looks for a new home.

Glen, the adorable Border Collie, will be ‘helping out behind reception’ from 11am to 1pm on Saturday (March 4), hoping for the chance to meet his new owner.

In a post on Facebook, RSPCA Sussex West Branch said: “Why not pop in and say hello - you can browse our wonderful pet shop too, where we sell a great range of natural chews, toys and beds for cats and dogs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glen has been described by the rescue centre as ‘a lovely little Collie’. He would benefit from adopters with previous experience with Collies, as he is very high energy and has many traits of the breed.

Residents are being given the chance to meet a kennel dog on Saturday as a Border Collie at RSPCA Sussex West Branch looks for a new home. Photo: RSPCA Sussex West Branch.

He can live with children of secondary school age and may be able to live with another dog. He cannot live with cats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glen is social with other similar sized dogs on walks and loves tennis balls.

He has suffered from ‘seperation-related behaviours’ and really struggles being alone in kennels, so he needs adopters who will be around most of the day and can work on making him feel more comfortable being left.

RSPCA added that Glen is such an active dog and loves food, making him ‘ideal’ to take to training classes to tire out his brain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RSPCA Sussex West Branch is situated in Blackmill Lane, Eartham, Westergate, Chichester, PO18 0LL.

Advertisement Hide Ad