A West Sussex animal centre has launched a series of training classes and hydrotherapy sessions for local dog-owners.

RSPCA’s ‘Noddy Life Skills’ will take place at the Mount Noddy branch, in Westergate, and all the funds raised will go towards the charity’s Sussex West Branch to continue its important work in rehoming animals.

The sessions will be run by the branch’s behaviour and welfare advisor Sarah Carden, who has a degree in animal behaviour and welfare and leads the assessment and rehabilitation of animals at the centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan Botherway, animal centre manager, said: “Sarah is now an accredited dog training instructor with the Professional Association of Canine Trainers and we thought it was a perfect idea for Sarah to run these courses which will help raise much-needed funds for our animals at the same time, while providing a vital service for local dog owners.

A West Sussex animal centre has launched a series of training classes and hydrotherapy sessions for local dog-owners.

"We are really lucky to have Sarah working at the centre, our resident dogs benefit hugely from her knowledge and skills and we want to offer this to non-resident dogs while raising money for the centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The training classes on offer include a seven-week course which is suitable for puppies who have completed their puppy vaccinations, with topics which cover: developing a strong and positive relationship; communicating effectively; learning to settle and be calm; teaching good manners, and building confidence.

The classes will be held at Mount Noddy Animal Centre in a purpose-built training room and costs £90. The next course starts on April 18.

The other training class is a one-to-one session called Noddy Life Skills, which is suitable for dogs who are reactive, anxious or nervous – these are tailored to work on specific goals or training requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hydrotherapy treadmills can benefit dogs by removing pressure from joints, reducing inflammation and increasing blood circulation.

The sessions cost £35 for 40 minutes, with a five percent discount for block booking five or more sessions.

The centre has also recently started offering hydrotherapy treadmill sessions - with a qualified hydrotherapist - at the cost of £35 a session. Dogs who have been adopted from Mount Noddy get a discounted rate of £20 a session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hydrotherapy treadmills can benefit dogs by removing pressure from joints, reducing inflammation and increasing blood circulation.