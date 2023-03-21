RSPCA Brighton has invited Sussex animal-lovers to stay in its brand-new kennels overnight to help raise money for the charity.

RSPCA Brighton has recently finished building the ‘fear-free’ dog kennels, but supporters of the charity are being given the chance to test them out before the canines move in, as part of the sponsored challenge.

The new doggy accomodation was built as part of the charity’s Kennel Build Project, and the money raised from the Kennel Sleepout will help the rescue centre continue with the next phase of the development, which is to provide cat pods for its felines.

The Kennel Build Project is a phased three-year plan to create 40 new kennels and 40 cat pens, with 20 kennels having been built so far.

Image by Adriana Morales from Pixabay.

On April 15, at 7pm, participants will be welcomed to the Braypool shelter for a send-off where there will be pizza, drinks and treats, the charity said.

The kennels sleep up to two people, so you can take part alone or take on the challenge with your family, friends or colleagues.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA added: "We will be there to cheer you goodbye and settle you in for the night - then you will sleep in one of our new kennels for the night!

“In the morning, we will serve you a lovely breakfast as a thankyou for taking part, and you will get a badge and certificate.

This is a sponsored challenge so after you have signed up, you will be able to create a fundraising page to share with friends, family and colleagues so that they can support your night in the literal dog house.

"We will also share you r story among our communities to raise awareness of the challenge, and the project itself which is going to provide the best shelter for our animals.

"Thank you so much for your involvement we can't wait to welcome you to the best hotel in town.”

Tickets are available to buy online. Registration is £10 and includes breakfast and a certificate.