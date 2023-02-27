The adorable 12-week-old puppies are Labradors cross Bull Terriers and are all males.
Two have already been adopted, leaving the rest of the litter waiting for their forever homes.
They have spent most of their lives at Arundawn Dog Rescue, having been handed-in just after they were born due to their mother’s owner being unable to care for them.
Described as ‘delightful and chunky’, the dogs are all typically excitable puppies and can be seen running around and wagging their tails in our video.
They are looking for active and stimulating homes where they can keep their brains busy and get all the exercise they need.
All puppies born with Arundawn leave at about 12-weeks-old, fully vaccinated, wormed, flea treated and with a neutering agreement in place.
To register your interest in adopting the dogs, visit: www.arundawndogrescue.co.uk/pupslabxbullie.