These adorable puppies are looking for new homes in Sussex. Watch our video to find out more.

The adorable 12-week-old puppies are Labradors cross Bull Terriers and are all males.

Two have already been adopted, leaving the rest of the litter waiting for their forever homes.

They have spent most of their lives at Arundawn Dog Rescue, having been handed-in just after they were born due to their mother’s owner being unable to care for them.

Arundawn Dog Rescue is looking for a new home for some puppies Pic SR230215Puppy

Described as ‘delightful and chunky’, the dogs are all typically excitable puppies and can be seen running around and wagging their tails in our video.

They are looking for active and stimulating homes where they can keep their brains busy and get all the exercise they need.

All puppies born with Arundawn leave at about 12-weeks-old, fully vaccinated, wormed, flea treated and with a neutering agreement in place.

To register your interest in adopting the dogs, visit: www.arundawndogrescue.co.uk/pupslabxbullie.

