Dog Friendly Sussex: Two senior rescue dogs celebrate a year in new home with birthday party

A pair of bonded, senior, dogs who spent almost 400 days at a Sussex animal rescue have just celebrated spending their first year in a loving home.

By Megan Baker
Published 14th Mar 2023, 17:29 GMT

Scotty and Georgie were handed in to Paws and Whiskers Sussex (PAWS) at ages eight and ten back in February 2021.

The pair struggled to find a adoptive family, most likely due to their age, and even had a short stint in a home before they were once again returned to the rescue centre.

Scotty and Georgie stayed in a foster home until March 2022, when they finally found a loving home under the organisation’s permanent foster scheme.

One year on, they’ve celebrated their new life in a home of their own with a birthday party, complete with party hats and plenty of treats.

A spokesperson for PAWS said: “This weekend saw the cutest party in the history of the world - Scotty and Georgie's birthday-slash-adoption-day!

“We knew they would be hard to rehome being a pair of elderly, black dogs [but] after 13 months in foster, a lovely lady saw their advert and knew she could give them their happily furever after.

“Scotty and Georgie have now been home for a year and are clearly having the best time.”

Scotty and Georgie.
The senior dogs were the some of the first animals to come into the organisation’s care, with them being handed in within just three weeks of PAWS being established, making the pair ‘so very special’ to the rescue.

The PAWS spokesperson added: “There's a home out there for every cat and dog in need and these boys prove that.”

To find out more about the other dogs up for adoption at PAWS, click here.

Dog Friendly Sussex