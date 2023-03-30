A Worthing animal rescue is appealing for people to join in with its annual fundraising event which will see participants walk up to five miles along the seafront – and dogs are welcome to take part.

Wadars animal rescue is hosting its annual ‘Walk for Wadars’ fundraising event on Sunday, April 23.

The event starts at Goring Gap Green and goes along the prom to Worthing Pier and back, and the completely flat route is suitable for people of all ages.

Walk for Wadars usually takes place as a sponsored fundraiser, but the annual event will look a little different this year.

Wadars Fundraising Manager, Jenny Freeman, said: “We know that times are tough at the moment, and it can be hard to ask friends and relatives for financial support, so this year instead of asking people to collect sponsorship, we are asking for a minimum donation to enter the walk.

"This will be £10 for a single adult or £20 for a family group of one or two adults and up to four children. Of course, if anyone then wishes to raise a little extra through sponsorship that would be very gratefully received.”

There will also be some changes made to the format of the event, including a choice to either complete the full five-mile route, or to pick a shorter two-and-a-half-mile option if you find the longer distance a bit daunting.

There will be tasty treats for anyone taking part in this year’s walk, and any four-legged companions will also receive a free pack of goodies.

A previous four-legged participant of Walk for Wadars.

Well-behaved dogs are ‘very welcome’ to join in, but the rescue has stressed that you definitely don’t need to have a pup in tow to take part.

The fundraiser will help Wadars raise much needed funds, as the charity has seen a dramatic increase in the number of pets it is being asked to rehome this year.

Sadly, more so than in previous years, many of these animals are being given up due to financial pressures, with the charity receiving rehoming requests for almost 200 animals in just the first few months of this year.