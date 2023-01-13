Plans for a dog grooming parlour in Turners Hill have been approved by Mid Sussex District Council.

The application, which included the change of the use of land in East Street for dog walking, was given the nod by the planning committee on Thursday (January 12).

Approving the application by ten votes to two, members agreed that no more than 12 dogs could be on the site at one time and dog walking would be allowed from 7am to 7pm Monday to Saturday all year round, and 9am to 6pm on Sundays during the summer months (9am to 4pm in the winter). No dogs would be allowed on bank holidays.

The council received a handful of objections to the plans, with concerns raised about road safety.

A dog grooming parlour has been agreed by planners

Turners Hill Parish Council shared those concerns and also described the application as ‘over-intensification of a rural area’.

Planning officers, though, described the plans as ‘relatively modest’ and pointed out that no concerns about safety had been raised by the West Sussex highways team.

They stressed that the site would not be used for kennels.