A dog who had fallen over the cliffs in Hastings had a lucky escape after being saved by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service yesterday (Sunday, April 23).

The Hastings Coastguard team was called out to support the fire service following a report of a dog having gone over the cliffs in Hastings Old Town, according to a statement on the coastguard’s Facebook page.

The team reported that, upon arrival, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) had already managed to locate and access the dog, without the need for a rope rescue by the coastguard.

The dog was thankfully returned unharmed to its owners and the coastguard was stood down.

A dog who had fallen over the cliffs in Hastings had a lucky escape after being saved by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service yesterday (Sunday, April 23). Photo: Roz Adie.

While the pooch was given a lucky escape, the coastguard has issued a warning to dog owners walking in the area.

