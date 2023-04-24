Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
13 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
14 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
14 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
16 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
16 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse

Dog has lucky escape thanks to rescue services after falling off cliff in Hastings

A dog who had fallen over the cliffs in Hastings had a lucky escape after being saved by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service yesterday (Sunday, April 23).

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 24th Apr 2023, 17:57 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 18:19 BST

The Hastings Coastguard team was called out to support the fire service following a report of a dog having gone over the cliffs in Hastings Old Town, according to a statement on the coastguard’s Facebook page.

The team reported that, upon arrival, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) had already managed to locate and access the dog, without the need for a rope rescue by the coastguard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The dog was thankfully returned unharmed to its owners and the coastguard was stood down.

Most Popular
A dog who had fallen over the cliffs in Hastings had a lucky escape after being saved by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service yesterday (Sunday, April 23). Photo: Roz Adie.A dog who had fallen over the cliffs in Hastings had a lucky escape after being saved by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service yesterday (Sunday, April 23). Photo: Roz Adie.
A dog who had fallen over the cliffs in Hastings had a lucky escape after being saved by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service yesterday (Sunday, April 23). Photo: Roz Adie.

While the pooch was given a lucky escape, the coastguard has issued a warning to dog owners walking in the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The rescue team said: “As the summer approaches, we would remind people to keep their dogs on leads if walking near the cliffs.”

Read More
https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/people/dogs-for-adoption-in-sussex-these-ad...
Related topics:HastingsFacebookHastings Old Town