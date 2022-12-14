Dog in a pram! - Lewes couple fundraising for pet requiring knee operation

A Lewes couple are raising money to help pay their dog’s medical bills, after a knee injury left him requiring a pram to move around.

Sarah picked out a doll's pram from the Raystede Charity Shop in Lewes, so she could still take the 13-year-old out for brief walks before the surgery.

Sarah Nelson, 57, started the Crowdfunder page after her Cairn Shitzu cross Marley injured himself on a walk more than four weeks ago.

Sarah said: “It was about four weeks ago, it was very sudden, we were out on one of our night walks and he just stopped and was holding his leg up and couldn't use it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It turns out he had ruptured his cruciate ligament and was unable to put weight on his back leg.”

Sarah, who is a carer for her husband, first knew Marley as the next door neighbours' dog, before adopting him themselves two years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah picked out a doll's pram from the Raystede Charity Shop in Lewes, so she could still take the 13-year-old out for brief walks before the surgery.

Marley was given the knee operation at Cliffe Vets on Tuesday, December 13, leaving Sarah and her husband with up to £1,500 in veterinary bills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple, who live in the village of Swanborough, have raised £160 so far.

Sarah said: “It’s early days, but they think it went okay. He’s still recovering and drugged up and is on the mend now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been too long and we didn't want to have to make him wait. He is still in great health, full of beans and keen to walk and run and play.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The prognosis is very positive and in all likelihood he'll regain the use of his leg in a few weeks and be able to run joyfully through fields for years to come. Being a small dog, in good general health, he has several more years in him yet.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah, who is a carer for her husband, first knew Marley as the next door neighbours dog, before adopting him themselves two years ago.

She said: “He’s such a personality, a happy dog with a friendly loving nature, known by everyone in his village and much loved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is special. We don't have children but he is as close as we have got to having children.

“We got to know him when he moved in next door, we have never met another dog like him. We just love him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad