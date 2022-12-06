Dog of the week: Have you got space in your heart for Harry?

A bright, young Lurcher who is full of beans – meet Harry!

Lurcher Harry is looking for his forever home

With an energetic nature and busy brain, he’s hoping to find a family who’re just as active as he is, and who would be keen to get involved in some reward-based training.

This spirited three-year-old is at his best when given the opportunity to express his energy.

He especially enjoys enriching activities such as gnawing on a long-lasting chew, learning new skills, exploring on his walks and most importantly – playing with his toys!

Toys are of huge value to Harry.

Not only does he love to play, but he also uses them as an outlet for coping with frustration or worry.

He'd love a big toy basket to choose from and a garden of his own to bound about in.

While Harry does need to be the only pet at home, he has been doing brilliantly with his training around other dogs and is happy to have walking buddies with other canines of a calm temperament.

The youngest members of his family will need to be of at least secondary-school age.

Dedicated adopters who could continue teaching Harry fun new skills, as well as offering him some consistency would be his dream come true.