Dog owners can enjoy beautiful woodland walk in aid of charity

Wylands Farm, at Powdermill Lane, Battle, is hosting its 'Woof! And Wander' event between 10am and 2pm. You can check in anytime before 2pm. The cost is £5 per dog - humans are free - and all proceeds go the Hastings-based Charity For Kids charity.

Wylands is owned by The Family Parks Group, and spokesperson Donna Bull said: "We look forward to welcoming many dog walkers on Sunday. Bring your four-legged besties, family, and friends for a tail-wagging walk around our beautiful woodland trail, all in support of Charity for Kids.

"This is the paw-fect excuse to get outside, stretch those legs, and have a barking good time. After the walk, a furry friendly treat will be waiting for you in our café - because every good dog deserves a reward.

"All profits go straight to Charity for Kids, so let’s get together, have fun, and make a difference—one paw at a time. See you there! "

Charity For Kids was set up in 2011 and provides help for disabled, sick and terminally ill children, and their families, across Hastings and Rother.

Donna said: "The Family Parks Group prides itself on being able to support its local communities. Here at Wylands, our staff are amazed at the fantastic work Charity for Kids does, making a real difference to families locally when they most need support. It provides specialised equipment that is either not available via the NHS or is very expensive."

You can book tickets for the walk here

1 . Woofy Woodland Wander Woofy Woodland Wander Photo: supplied

2 . Woofy Woodland Wander Woofy Woodland Wander Photo: supplied