Dog put to sleep after attacking baby at home near Chichester

A dog has been put to sleep after attacking a baby at a home near Chichester.
By Joe Stack
Published 1st Jun 2023, 17:09 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 17:10 BST

A nine-month baby was taken to hospital following the attack on May 18, in Lime Avenue, Aldingbourne.

The baby is expected to make a full recovery, police have said, but it was agreed that the dog would have to be put to sleep following the incident.

According to police, the decision to euthanise the dog was agreed upon by the parents of the baby and the owners of the dog.

Sussex Police

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said in a statement: “Emergency services responded to a report that a nine-month-old baby was injured by a dog inside a private address in Lime Avenue, Aldingbourne, on May 18.

“The baby was taken to hospital, but is thankfully expected to make a full recovery.

“With the agreement of the baby’s parents and the owners of the dog, it was agreed that the offending dog would be put to sleep.”