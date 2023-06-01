A dog has been put to sleep after attacking a baby at a home near Chichester.

A nine-month baby was taken to hospital following the attack on May 18, in Lime Avenue, Aldingbourne.

The baby is expected to make a full recovery, police have said, but it was agreed that the dog would have to be put to sleep following the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to police, the decision to euthanise the dog was agreed upon by the parents of the baby and the owners of the dog.

Sussex Police

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said in a statement: “Emergency services responded to a report that a nine-month-old baby was injured by a dog inside a private address in Lime Avenue, Aldingbourne, on May 18.

“The baby was taken to hospital, but is thankfully expected to make a full recovery.