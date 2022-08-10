Dog saved by Newhaven lifeboat crew after boat catches fire

A dog and two people were saved from a burning boat by volunteer members of the Newhaven lifeboat crew.

By Frankie Elliott
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 11:52 am
Updated Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 12:12 pm
The Newhaven RNLI was launched by the HM coastguard on Sunday (August 6) to assist a 41ft motor cruiser – which had suffered an engine fire.

When Newhaven’s Severn class lifeboat David and Elizabeth Acland arrived on scene, just west of the meridian line, and the casualty vessel confirmed there had been no more signs of fire or smoke.

Lewis Arnold, Coxswain says: "Fortunately the vessel’s owner was able to put out the fire with on board extinguishers. It is a good reminder to all sailors -

“Please ensure you have a suitable fire extinguisher on board that is regularly serviced, as well as a means of calling for assistance. Fires on board can escalate rapidly, you must have a plan should urgent evacuation ever be necessary.”

The 41ft motor cruiser was towed to Newhaven Marina due to there being no available berth in Brighton.

Coastguard Rescue Team and East Sussex Fire and Rescue were waiting Newhaven to ensure all was safe.

