Dog training club membership is on the rise

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was reported that club membership had improved significantly, especially the puppy class, which was very well attended.

The club's finances were in good shape with a £269 donation made to the charity Ability Dogs 4 Young People raised at the clubs Christmas event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fred Fitzgibbons who has been involved with the club for more than 50 years was elected as the club's new president.

60th anniversary.

At the end of the meeting a presentation was made to Maureen and Fred Fitzgibbons on their 60th wedding anniversary.