Dog training club membership is on the rise

The Bognor Regis & District Dog Training Club held their annual general meeting on March 28.
By philip LewisContributor
Published 8th Apr 2024, 11:43 BST
It was reported that club membership had improved significantly, especially the puppy class, which was very well attended.

The club's finances were in good shape with a £269 donation made to the charity Ability Dogs 4 Young People raised at the clubs Christmas event.

Fred Fitzgibbons who has been involved with the club for more than 50 years was elected as the club's new president.

60th anniversary.

At the end of the meeting a presentation was made to Maureen and Fred Fitzgibbons on their 60th wedding anniversary.

The new courses start on Thursday, April 18. For further details please contact Hilary on 07842081089 or email: [email protected]