Dog who 'suffered head trauma as a puppy' seeks 'kind home' in Sussex

A dog who sadly ‘suffered a head trauma’ as a puppy is looking for a ‘kind’ home in Sussex.

Atticus, a three-year-old Jack Russell, is currently in care at Raystede – an animal rescue charity in Ringmer, East Sussex.

Described as ‘the dearest little dog’, Atticus needs loving owners who can help to build his confidence.

A Raystede spokesperson said: “He suffered a head trauma as a puppy, so can be a little different at times.

Atticus. Photo: Raystede

"However, he still acts like a little puppy and loves playing with toys and balls.”

Atticus can be nervous at first but is ‘very affectionate’ once he becomes your friend.

Typical of the Terrier breed, Atticus has a ‘fun, cheeky flare’, Raystede said.

"Atticus needs a kind home and one where he will be rarely left,” the charity spokesperon added.

"He will need access to his own garden as he really does enjoy running about playing.

"Atticus is shy initially and is worried by sudden movements so requires gentle handling and will require support to build his confidence.”

The three-year-old can be shy around other dogs and has ‘no history relating to children’, but may be able to live with teenagers, according to Raystede.

For more information, and to apply to adopt Atticus, visit his full profile: www.raystede.org/adopt/dogs/?animal=24741.