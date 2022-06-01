Dogs flock to Goodwood for ‘Goodwoof’ event

People queued for hours to leave the Portfield car park on Tuesday

Issues began after midday on Tuesday as shoppers visiting Portfield retail park were left trapped as severe gridlock gripped the car park.

Pregnant women stuck in cars, parents with vulnerable children unable to leave, and key workers who had popped out for a sandwich only to be stuck in the same spot more than five hours later due to severe traffic in the area.

The incident was not helped by the closure of the Oving traffic lights, which have been shut since January, and a rising number of developments in the area have also been blamed.

CBRE, which runs the car park, has been approached for comment.

Hannah Marsh said: “We didn’t even park the car, we just spent two hours driving a loop in the car park. What an absolute joke of a system! What are the council going to do about this?”

Jon Huskinson appealed to others in the car park having been stuck for more than three hours: “People need to stop coming into the carpark so other people can get out! My girlfriend is heavily pregnant and we literally cannot get out,” he said.

One furious paramedic, who wished to remain anonymous, visited John Lewis to collect a single item and described the scene after being stuck for two hours: “There is a lot of anger. People have even called the police. A lot of people are worried. People with various disabilities that need to get home.”

A community support officer was dispatched to support motorists early one but following numerous calls from members of the public, Sussex Police sent officers to the scene to close the entrance.

Another angry resident, Alex Stanhope, said: “Yep. Build thousands of new houses in the surrounding area, but don't spend so much as a penny improving the infrastructure to match? This is hardly a surprising outcome now, is it?”