4 . Bonnie - three-year-old Australian Kelpie

Bonnie will require a family with an understanding of her breed characteristics and energy levels. Due to her separation anxiety, she is looking for a home where someone can with her all the time. She will need access to her own secure garden. Bonnie can be wary of people she doesn’t know but, with people she trusts, she is incredibly affectionate, bouncy and playful. Bonnie is a busy, high-energy dog and will need a home able to provide for her physical and mental enrichment needs. A commitment to continuing behavioural support long term for her anxiety is a must, the charity said. Photo: Raystede