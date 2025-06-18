If you’re considering welcoming a dog into your home, why not opt for a rescue?
Raystede, situated in Ringmer, near Lewes, cares for animals who have sadly found themselves homeless for a variety of reasons.
Here are dogs who are all hoping for a second chance at happiness.
1. Lenny - one-year-old Saluki
Lenny would like a home with secure garden to zoom around in and stretch his long legs. He was found as a stray, alongside Lottie, so the charity doesn't have any background information on him. However, Raystede has learned he loves other dogs and could live with a well-matched canine. He can be anxious when left alone, so will need training to learn how to cope. Photo: Raystede
2. Stanley - two-year-old French Bulldog
Stanley is an active and exuberant boy who will need an experienced home with adopters that are used to his breed type. He is very 'full on' with people he knows, according to Raystede, so he needs an adult-only home, or one with teenagers used to excitable dogs. He can be worried by men, the charity said. Stanley loves other dogs and could live with another if their personalities match. Photo: Raystede
3. Hugo - seven-year-old French Bulldog
Hugo is a friendly and charismatic boy with a lot of love to give. He requires a family with an understanding of brachycephalic breeds and would prefer a home where someone is around most of the day. Raystede said Hugo has been 'friendly with everyone he has met so far, as long as they’re happy giving him a belly rub'. He's very affectionate with people he knows and loves cuddles. He may be able to live with sensible children who are used to dogs, Raystede said. Photo: Raystede
4. Bonnie - three-year-old Australian Kelpie
Bonnie will require a family with an understanding of her breed characteristics and energy levels. Due to her separation anxiety, she is looking for a home where someone can with her all the time. She will need access to her own secure garden. Bonnie can be wary of people she doesn’t know but, with people she trusts, she is incredibly affectionate, bouncy and playful. Bonnie is a busy, high-energy dog and will need a home able to provide for her physical and mental enrichment needs. A commitment to continuing behavioural support long term for her anxiety is a must, the charity said. Photo: Raystede
