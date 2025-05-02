If you’re considering welcoming a dog into your home, why not opt for a rescue?
Raystede, situated in Ringmer, near Lewes, cares for animals who have sadly found themselves homeless for a variety of reasons.
Take a look at who’s up for adoption below.
1. Freya - two-year-old Springer Spaniel
Freya is a timid young dog who has been receiving extra behavioural support at Raystede. She will need a family who are understanding of the support she will require to help build her confidence. She will also need a quiet home and with her own secure garden until she is ready for walks. Freya is worried by people she doesn’t know, particularly men, and cannot live with children. With people she trusts she is incredibly affectionate, bouncy and playful, Raystede said. Freya is very sociable with other dogs and would strongly benefit from living with another canine that is able to match her playful energy and support her in confidence building. Potential adopters will need to be able to visit the rehoming centre on several occasions to allow Freya to feel comfortable around them. Photo: Raystede
2. Jimmy - Long-haired Chihuahua
Jimmy is looking for a fun and active home as he enjoys his walks and exploring. He is not housetrained and will need access to a secure garden to help with this. Jimmy is sociable with people and other dogs. He may prefer to be the only dog in the home as he likes all the attention to himself, Raystede said. However, he may be able to live with a similar-sized dog if they get on. Jimmy will need his owners to commit to grooming him as he is long-haired. Photo: Raystede
3. Dusty - seven-month-old Collie cross Poodle
Dusty is full of energy and will need a home able to provide the physical and mental enrichment she requires. Dusty can be excitable in her enthusiasm to greet; she is a sociable dog but can become boisterous and 'nippy' for attention, Raystede said. She will need further behavioural support around other dogs and cannot live with cats. Dusty will need support to learn and appropriate levels of enrichment to meet her needs. Photo: Raystede
4. Enzo - five-year-old mixed breed
Enzo is currently spending time in foster whilst he waits for his forever home. Raystede said he is a sweet, sensitive boy who struggles around other dogs and must be the only pet in his new home. Enzo is an active dog who loves exploring in the countryside then snuggling up on the sofa afterwards. He is excitable around new people and requires a home with adults-only or older teenagers. Enzo will require ongoing support and management around other dogs when out on walks. He can be affected by stress so will need a quiet, patient home in tune with his needs, Raystede said. Photo: Raystede
