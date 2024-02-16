BREAKING

Dogs for adoption: Adorable pups at Arundawn Dog Rescue seek loving homes in Sussex 🐶

Adorable Dachshunds are among the pups at Arundawn Dog Rescue looking for homes.
By Megan Baker
Published 17th Oct 2023, 16:26 GMT
Updated 16th Feb 2024, 11:08 GMT

If you’re thinking about adopting a dog, take a look below at the pups needing homes at Arundawn.

There are many dogs of different breeds and requirements, so hopefully you’ll find the perfect pup.

Visit the rescue’s website to find out more and to enquire about adoption.

All information and photos come from Arundawn.

1. Simba - 11-month-old Dachshund

Simba is a lovely young boy who is currently in foster for assessment with his friend Hope. They do not need to be rehomed together, Arundawn has said. Simba is used to living with other dogs and children over eight years old. Photo: Arundawn

2. Hope - 18-month-old Dachshund

Hope is a young girl who came into rescue with her friend Simba and is currently in foster. The pair do not need to be rehomed together, Arundawn has said. She is used to living with other dogs and children over eight years old. Photo: Arundawn

3. Onyx - seven-month-old Greyhound

Onyx needs a home with at least one other dog in a rural environment. Arundawn said she is currently settling in at the sanctuary and is 'learning the ropes of how to be a good dog'. Onyx is scared of new people - especially men - but this is improving each day, the rescue said. Photo: Arundawn

4. Jenny - three-year-old Whippet

Jenny is a sweet girl looking for a home in the countryside with at least one other friendly dog. She arrived at Arundawn heavily pregnant and has been busy over the last 12 weeks looking after her pups - who are now also looking for their forever homes. Jenny previously had a very sheltered life so she is a bit nervous of new situations. However, Arundawn says she is a very friendly, gregarious girl when meeting new people. She is anxious around small children and has not been tested with cats. Photo: Arundawn

