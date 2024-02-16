4 . Jenny - three-year-old Whippet

Jenny is a sweet girl looking for a home in the countryside with at least one other friendly dog. She arrived at Arundawn heavily pregnant and has been busy over the last 12 weeks looking after her pups - who are now also looking for their forever homes. Jenny previously had a very sheltered life so she is a bit nervous of new situations. However, Arundawn says she is a very friendly, gregarious girl when meeting new people. She is anxious around small children and has not been tested with cats. Photo: Arundawn