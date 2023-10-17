3 . Zero - seven-year-old Border Collie

Zero is a lovely, well-trained and friendly boy who has been a family dog all his life and has lived with other dogs and cats. He recently lost his mum and has become unsure around the other two male dogs in the house. He will need a calm environment with someone who has collie experience and who is around most of the time to give him the exercise and attention his breed needs. He would prefer to live with female dogs and has no issues with cats. Photo: Arundawn