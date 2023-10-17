These sweet dogs are all looking for loving homes.
Are you thinking about welcoming a pooch into your family?
Arundawn Rescue, located near Horsham, has many dogs in its care hoping to find homes of their own.
Take a look below to see if any of them would make a good match.
All information and photos come from Arundawn.
1. Korg - six-month-old American Bully
Korg is a pup who has sadly not had a good start in life. A spokesperson for Arundawn said: "He is currently in foster to be assessed and is learning about housetraining, walking on the lead and all the other good lessons a young dog needs to learn to be a good canine citizen."
Further updates on the type of home Korg needs will be available once he has settled but anyone interested in adopting him can enquire through the Arundawn website. Photo: Arundawn
2. Chewy - three-year-old Spaniel
Chewy is looking for an active home with at least one other dog where he can get the exercise and mental stimulation that his breed needs. He needs canine companionship as he will not settle without having that security. Arundawn has said he is very sweet but has not been tested with children so can only be rehomed with teenagers or adults. He has not been tested with cats. Photo: Arundawn
3. Zero - seven-year-old Border Collie
Zero is a lovely, well-trained and friendly boy who has been a family dog all his life and has lived with other dogs and cats. He recently lost his mum and has become unsure around the other two male dogs in the house. He will need a calm environment with someone who has collie experience and who is around most of the time to give him the exercise and attention his breed needs. He would prefer to live with female dogs and has no issues with cats. Photo: Arundawn
4. Charlie Brown - six-year-old Lurcher
Charlie is a delightful boy who is looking for a home with a good-sized garden, preferably by himself or with a female companion. He has previously lived as a family dog and is houstrained. He walks well on the lead and is friendly when meeting new people. Arundawn said he can be quite talkative and loves to be included in anything interesting! His recall is selective so this needs to be kept in mind on walks. He would do best free running in a secure field as he loves his zoomies! Photo: Arundawn