Dogs for adoption: Could you give adorable Jack a loving home in Sussex?

Despite being nine years old, the cheeky terrier cross Chihuahua loves nothing more than exploring on his walks and running after a tennis ball.

While he is a lot of fun to be around, Jack also has a sensitive side and likes to get to know new people at his own pace.

He lets his human companions know when they have gained his friendship by hopping onto their lap for a snuggle!

Jack, a terrier cross Chihuahua at Dogs Trust Shoreham, is looking for a home.

Jack is a good boy when walking where there are other dogs about, but he would rather keep to himself rather than interact with them, and he can become wary if they’re overly excitable around him.

Jack’s ‘pawfect’ home would be somewhere quiet and peaceful, with a garden of his own to relax in.

He can become easily startled and reactive around noises, so is unable to live in a block of flats or walk next to the busy roads.

Due to his sensitive nature and worries around children, Jack requires an adult-only home — including visitors — where he is the only pet.

Could you be the one for Jack?

Adopters who are at home for most of the day would be ideal, as he adores human company.

If you think you could give Jack the loving home that he deserves, or would like to know more about any of the dogs at Dogs Trust Shoreham, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.