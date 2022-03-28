Dogs for adoption: Could you give adorable Milo a loving home in Sussex?

With a few insecurities about the world around him, Milo dreams of a peaceful lifestyle, where he can take each day as it comes and revel in the attention from his new family.

Getting to know the Labrador cross may take a little time as he can be shy when meeting people for the first time.

Your patience will be rewarded as he will make an engaging and loyal companion once you’ve built his friendship.

Milo

When it comes to spending time with his humans, Milo much prefers playing games and going on long walks rather than lots of fusses and cuddles.

Nonetheless, he is great fun to be around and will enjoy endless games of fetch and chilling by your side in the garden.

This adventurous chap is always keen for his walkies but needs to explore in less-frequented areas, or at quieter times of the day as he can be worried in the presence of unknown canines.

Currently lacking in social skills, Milo would benefit from building up his confidence with gradual introductions to a few regular doggy-pals who have a calm and friendly nature.

Milo, a Labrador cross French Bulldog at Dogs Trust, is looking for a home.

He must, however, be the only pet in an adult-only household.

Milo can't wait to settle into some home comforts, surrounded by a loving family to call his forever.

If you think you could offer Milo a big toy box to choose from, and the quiet, loving home that he longs for, please go to: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming