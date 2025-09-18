If you’re considering welcoming a dog into your home, why not opt for a rescue?
Raystede, situated in Ringmer, near Lewes, cares for animals who have sadly found themselves homeless for a variety of reasons.
Here are dogs who are all hoping for a second chance at happiness.
1. Ghost - eight-month-old Terrier cross
Ghost is a sweet, fun young lad who was sadly found as a stray. He is looking for a fun and active family committed to his ongoing training and support. He will be looking for a home with a garden to explore and play. Ghost may need support with housetraining; he is not yet used to being left and not yet used to car travel. He is a typical puppy, jumpy and excitable. He could live with another similar sized dog if personalities matched, according to Raystede. Photo: Raystede
2. Flo - one-year-old Lurcher
Flo is a sweet but nervous girl. She will be looking for a calm, quiet, patient home willing to support her as her confidence grows. Flo is initially nervous around new people but is affectionate once she bonds. She could potentially live with calm sensible teenagers and could live with a calm confident dog who can help build her confidence. No cats, birds or small animals as she has a very high prey drive, according to Raystede. Photo: Raystede
3. Bobby - five-year-old Mongrel
Sweet Bobby is a small/medium sized girl with a big personality, according to Raystede. She is looking for a calm, patient and understanding adult-only home that will accept her quirky character traits. She will bond closely to her people and can become protective - she needs some behavioural support relating to this and food guarding. The charity said there is a possibility she could live with another dog if their characters match. She needs a quieter home environment and areas to be exercised, as well as access to her own secure garden to enjoy. Photo: Raystede
4. Loki - ten-year-old Parson Russell Terrier
Loki would like a calm and quiet home with his own garden. He is a sweet friendly boy who enjoys a gentle fuss on his own terms. He would likely prefer to be the only dog in his new home. He enjoys his walks and takes time to sniff and slowly explore. Loki has an old burn injury to his back and can be sensitive to touch so will be looking for a home understanding of this. Photo: Raystede