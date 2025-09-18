3 . Bobby - five-year-old Mongrel

Sweet Bobby is a small/medium sized girl with a big personality, according to Raystede. She is looking for a calm, patient and understanding adult-only home that will accept her quirky character traits. She will bond closely to her people and can become protective - she needs some behavioural support relating to this and food guarding. The charity said there is a possibility she could live with another dog if their characters match. She needs a quieter home environment and areas to be exercised, as well as access to her own secure garden to enjoy. Photo: Raystede