1 . Bronson - three-year-old Cockapoo

New arrival Bronson is a cheeky little dog, according to Raystede. Active, playful, and smart, he will need a home able to provide for his activity needs. Bronson is a friendly dog and could possibly live with older teens, the charity said. He is friendly with other dogs but cannot live with cats. Bronson has some resource guarding issues that need management and understanding. He will require regular trips to the dog groomers to keep his coat short as he does not like being brushed. Photo: Raystede