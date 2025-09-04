If you’re considering welcoming a dog into your home, why not opt for a rescue?
Raystede, situated in Ringmer, near Lewes, cares for animals who have sadly found themselves homeless for a variety of reasons.
Here are dogs who are all hoping for a second chance at happiness.
1. Bronson - three-year-old Cockapoo
New arrival Bronson is a cheeky little dog, according to Raystede. Active, playful, and smart, he will need a home able to provide for his activity needs. Bronson is a friendly dog and could possibly live with older teens, the charity said. He is friendly with other dogs but cannot live with cats. Bronson has some resource guarding issues that need management and understanding. He will require regular trips to the dog groomers to keep his coat short as he does not like being brushed. Photo: Raystede
2. Trigger - six-year-old Springer Spaniel
Trigger is a new arrival who is settling in and undergoing assessment. Raystede said he is a very timid boy who bonds closely with his favourite people. He is looking for an adult-only home with company for lots of cuddles and affection. He would like access to his own secure garden for plenty of sniffing! Trigger appears to be social around other dogs but has not yet been tested. Due to his breed, he's unlikely to suit a home with cats, small animals, or birds. Photo: Raystede
3. Stanley - two-year-old French Bulldog
Stanley is an active and exuberant boy who will need an experienced home with adopters that are used to his breed type. He is very 'full on' with people he knows, according to Raystede, so he needs an adult-only home, or one with teenagers used to excitable dogs. He can be worried by men, the charity said. Stanley loves other dogs and could live with another if their personalities match. Photo: Raystede
4. Waldo - 12-year-old Siberian Husky
Despite his age, Waldo is very exuberant and proving himself to be a cheeky chap! Waldo would like a home with a secure garden and needs owners who can provide ongoing support for his joints. He is friendly towards people and could live with older teenagers. He would like to be the only dog in the home and cannot live with cats or small animals. Photo: Raystede