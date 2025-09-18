If you’re considering welcoming a dog into your home, why not opt for a rescue?
Raystede, situated in Ringmer, near Lewes, cares for animals who have sadly found themselves homeless for a variety of reasons.
Here are dogs who are all hoping for a second chance at happiness.
1. Bobby - five-year-old Mongrel
Sweet Bobby is a small/medium sized girl with a big personality, according to Raystede. She is looking for a calm, patient and understanding adult-only home that will accept her quirky character traits. She will bond closely to her people and can become protective - she needs some behavioural support relating to this and food guarding. The charity said there is a possibility she could live with another dog if their characters match. She needs a quieter home environment and areas to be exercised, as well as access to her own secure garden to enjoy. Photo: Raystede
2. Loki - ten-year-old Parson Russell Terrier
Loki would like a calm and quiet home with his own garden. He enjoys sniffy walks and needs plenty of love and attention. Loki is friendly and enjoys a fuss. He is not particularly keen on male dogs, but is playful with female fluffy types, according to Raystede. He could possibly live with a female canine companion if their personalities match. Loki is an inquisitive dog and needs a home that will take him out for several little walks a day so he can explore. Photo: Raystede
3. Missy - one-year-old Mongrel
Missy is a timid girl but is sweet and affectionate. She would prefer a quiet home where she isn't left alone for long periods. She loves to play and would like access to her own secure garden to race around in. Missy can be timid initially with new people, but she quickly forms bonds, Raystede said. She has previously lived with another dog so could live with a suitable match. Photo: Raystede
4. Trigger - six-year-old Springer Spaniel
Trigger is a new arrival who is settling in and undergoing assessment. Raystede said he is a very timid boy who bonds closely with his favourite people. He is looking for an adult-only home with company for lots of cuddles and affection. He would like access to his own secure garden for plenty of sniffing! Trigger appears to be social around other dogs but has not yet been tested. Due to his breed, he's unlikely to suit a home with cats, small animals, or birds. Photo: Raystede