Then take a look below at the adorable dogs who need homes across Sussex.
1. Phoebe and Richard - Shih-Tzu cross pair
Phoebe and Richard have been described as a very friendly, affectionate little pair of dogs who are looking for a new home together. The pair enjoy their walks and like to sit on your lap for a fuss. Richard can get a little upset and vocal if he is parted from Phoebe as they are very attached to each other. Phoebe and Richard would prefer to be the only pets in the home. They can be vocal around other dogs when out and about. They will need their own garden and could live with older children. Photo: RSPCA
2. Marz - six-year-old Pug cross Beagle
The RSPCA says Marz is a little worried when he first meets new people but is a friendly boy once he knows you. He knows 'sit' and his name and is very clean in his kennel so should be housetrained. Marz is a very new arrival who is still being assessed at the moment. Photo: RSPCA
3. Marley - one-year-old German Shepherd crossbreed
Marley is a very sweet and gentle girl who loves cuddles, chasing a ball and using her nose to find snacks. She sadly ended up in the care of the RSPCA after her previous owner lost their home suddenly. She is a very clever girl who would make an amazing 'project dog' for someone who wanted to do agility, scent work or training with her. Marley was living with her mum and dad in the home so being alone has been very stressful for her. She would do well living in the home with an older confident canine, as she has never lived as a single dog. Initially, in the new home, she will not be able to be left at all and will need to be built up slowly. Photo: RSPCA
4. Mouse - Dachshund
Mouse is an adorable smooth dachshund who is looking for a new home. He is very sweet and affectionate, but nervous of the world. He finds many different situations scary from windy weather, strangers, other dogs, novel items, and noises. This can be both inside and outside or the home. He is looking for someone who will be able to support him as he grows. Due to him finding the world outside quite scary he is looking for an adult-only home or children 16 and above. He was previously fighting with the other dog in the home so he would do best to be the only pet in the home. He is not cat tested. He would be best to live in an area which was quiet either a rural country road or a cul-de-sac. He can be left for short periods of time, he is crate trained and travels well in the car. He will need to be the only pet in the home Photo: RSPCA