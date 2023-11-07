4 . Mouse - Dachshund

Mouse is an adorable smooth dachshund who is looking for a new home. He is very sweet and affectionate, but nervous of the world. He finds many different situations scary from windy weather, strangers, other dogs, novel items, and noises. This can be both inside and outside or the home. He is looking for someone who will be able to support him as he grows. Due to him finding the world outside quite scary he is looking for an adult-only home or children 16 and above. He was previously fighting with the other dog in the home so he would do best to be the only pet in the home. He is not cat tested. He would be best to live in an area which was quiet either a rural country road or a cul-de-sac. He can be left for short periods of time, he is crate trained and travels well in the car. He will need to be the only pet in the home Photo: RSPCA