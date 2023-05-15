Meet Molly and Wilf – a brother and sister canine pair who are looking for a home together.

The 11-year-old pair are both gentle in their nature and have been described as ‘friendly, well-mannered, and incredibly endearing’ by their carers at Dogs Trust.

Their favourite pastimes include pottering about in the woods, snuggling up to one another, and spending quality time with their favourite people.

Keen to say hello to every human they meet, Molly and Wilf will make loving addition to the family home.

While they are calm around children of all ages, they tend to prefer the quieter side of life, so would best be suited to a home where the youngest family members are of secondary-school age.

Equally, while these senior sweethearts are sociable with other like-minded pooches, if living with other dogs, they’d prefer those of a similar age and gentle nature to their own.

They cannot live with any cats, house rabbits, or guinea pigs.

A garden of their own is essential, as they both enjoy stretching their long legs, but Wilf cannot walk as far as he used to.

If you could offer Molly and Wilf a relaxing retirement home, a spot on the sofa reserved just for them, and the peaceful lifestyle that they long for, begin your online application by visiting the Dogs Trust website: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.

The charity is also looking for foster carers to welcome its dogs into their homes and free up kennel space.

