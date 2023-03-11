Dogs for adoption in Sussex: Can you give a home to ‘gentle giant’ Rottweiler Wilbur?

Meet Wilbur – a ‘gentle giant’ who is looking for a forever home in Sussex.

Wilbur arrived into the care of the RSPCA’s Mount Noddy Animal Centre in summer last year, after a year of living in police kennels when he was rescued from a caravan with 40 other dogs.

Since then, the four-year-old pooch has patiently waited for a new home at the centre near Chichester.

Susan Botherway, manager at Mount Noddy, said: “We really don’t know why Wilbur hasn’t been adopted yet. He is such a lovely lad. He is a big, strong dog - but a gentle giant at heart.

“We are not sure exactly where he has lived before, but is really friendly once he gets to know you. He is such a chilled out boy and the whole team loves him. He is friends with loads of the dogs in the centre too.

“While he is popular at the centre and we love seeing him every day, what we really want to see is him going to a loving forever home. Life has not really thrown him the hand he deserves which is heartbreaking because Wilbur really does deserve a chance of happiness.”

The centre is looking for new owners who have experience of the rottweiler breed and knowledge of dog body language and positive reward-based training to help him settle into his new home.

“He has spent much of his life living outside, or in kennels and so needs owners who can help settle him into their home,” said Susan.

“Wilbur will be a great addition to a rottweiler-loving home, so do get in touch if you are looking for a laidback canine companion.”

To express an interest in adopting Wilbur, email [email protected]

