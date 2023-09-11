Meet Charlie – ‘a cheeky chap with an abundance of character’ who is looking for a loving home in Sussex.

The sweet sponsor dog recently celebrated his ninth birthday with his carers at Dogs Trust Shoreham, where he received many new gifts and treats from his supporters.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “While staff at the rehoming centre believe that he was very grateful, they say that just one thing there was missing… a family to call his own!”

Charlie’s perfect match would be with committed adopters, who can take the time to learn about all his training needs, while offering him routine and consistency, as Charlie does have a sensitive side.

He’ll be happy to walk alongside other dogs of a calm and docile nature, but will need to be the only pet, living in an adult-only home, without any visiting children.

Despite Charlie’s need for a quieter lifestyle, he is bound to make for a fun, interactive, playful, and loving companion to the right family.

Forming a friendship with this terrific Terrier cross may require your patience, some tasty treats, and a few games of ‘fetch’, but it will certainly be worth your time.

If you can offer a quiet and peaceful place for Charlie to call home and have an interest in reward-based training, then he would love to hear from you!

To begin your online application, or to find out more about the dogs available for rehoming, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.

