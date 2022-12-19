Meet Cooper – a senior Staffordshire Bull Terrier who is looking for a special home to call his home.

The 10-year-old has been described an ‘endearing chap with heaps of character’.

Despite his age, he still has a spring in his step and has a lot of love to offer.

Cooper is a cheeky and playful dog and is looking for new owners who could help enrich his life with countryside walks, tasty treats and evening snuggles on the sofa.

The playful older gentlemen is always super excited when he gets new toys.

Although he can be a fun-loving boy, Cooper is a sensitive soul at heart, so would relish a peaceful lifestyle, in a relaxing home, with patient owners who will be able to dedicate lots of time to helping this sweet-natured boy settle into calm new surroundings.

He will appreciate routine and consistency in his new home, as he can become easily overwhelmed if there’s lots going on around him.

He is much more of fan of his ‘people pals’ than other pooches, so would prefer to be taken on quiet walking routes where he can ramble in peace.

Cooper would thrive in a home where there is routine and consistency.

He could share his home with teenagers who can respect his space and be calm around him, and needs to be the only pet at home.

If you could offer Cooper a relaxing retirement home, or you would like to find out more about the dogs available for rehoming, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.