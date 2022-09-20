The six-year-old enjoys any activity that keeps his brain stimulated and his paws on the go.

Whether he is participating in fun training or sniffing around with scent games, he will be having a good time!

Basil is hoping to find a family who enjoy the quiet life just as much as he does, and is hoping for a home away from the hustle and bustle so he can live in peaceful serenity.

Basil, a Patterdale cross at Dogs Trust Shoreham, is looking for a home.

While Basil can be friendly and playful with dogs, he would prefer quieter walking areas, away from busy traffic.

He would be best suited to being the only pet in the home but will benefit from building up his social skills with a regular canine companion to go for walks with.

Basil adores the company of his humans but can be worried by strangers, especially men.

Although he can be very people orientated and loves spending time with his favourite people, initially building up a bond and gaining his friendship will take a little bit of patience.

The wait will certainly be worth it though, as Dogs Trust Shoreham say he is a super sweet boy who becomes more affectionate over time, meaning there is ‘always more love to look forward to’.

Basil will be best suited to a home with adult-only people pals and will need to live with a minimum of two family members, so that there is always someone nearby to keep him company.

His dream come true would be to lead a peaceful lifestyle, with his own private garden to call his own.

Basil will make for a fabulous companion to an active family who can keep him entertained with all of his favourite activities.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is on Brighton Road, Shoreham, BN43 5LT.

For more information about Basil, visit dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming or call 0303 003 0000.

If you are currently able to adopt, consider opening up your home as a foster carer for Dogs Trust Shoreham.

The charity’s Home from Home scheme plays a vital part in rehoming dogs in its care.

Foster carers are provided with everything the dog needs such as food, bedding, and toys, and the charity will cover the cost of any necessary vet bills.